Brighton v Man United ratings: Pedro 8, Welbeck 7; Garnacho 7, Casemiro 4

Scott McTominay (on for Fernandes, ’79) - N/A; Antony (on for Amad, ‘90) - N/A: At fault in the build-up to Brighton’s winner. N/A. Reuters
BRIGHTON RATINGS: Jason Steele - 6/10. Great save from Rashford’s initial header before the United man forced the ball into the net - but was judged offside in the build-up. Solid when called on. No chance for Amad’s goal. Reuters
Jack Hinshelwood - 6/10. The 19-year-old left-back did well, although he fluffed an attempted cross into the box just before half-time. Nice lofted ball into the box to set up a Joao Pedro chance. Action Images
Lewis Dunk - 6/10. Formed a solid base with Van Hecke. Good ball out to Mitoma wide on the left. Action Images
Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10. Excellent composed display overall from the Dutchman. Played Amad onside for United’s leveller, and it was his deflection that sent the ball into the back of the net. An otherwise impressive outing. Getty Images
Joel Veltman - 5/10. Pretty steady defensively. Didn’t offer a great deal of threat going forward. Getty Images
Billy Gilmour - 6/10. Careless pass handed a chance to United but put in an unshowy hard-working defensive shift. Great tackle to rob Amad who was charging towards goal. Ran his socks off. PA
James Milner - 7/10. Hard to believe he's 38. He adds quality and composure to Brighton’s midfield. Brought an attacking threat, too, making some great runs forward. Had a shot off target just after the break and a great run into the box shortly afterwards. Tireless before being replaced. Getty Images
Kaoru Mitoma - 6/10. Kept fairly quiet by Mazrouai but hit a good centre for Welbeck’s opener. Made some decent tackles. Action Images
Joao Pedro - 8/10. A constant danger with his direct running and intelligent passing. Excellent cross into the box for Welbeck’s opener. Grabbed the winner with a well-directed header. Action Images
Yankuba Minteh - 7/10. Always lively. Beat Dalot for pace early on before putting in a decent centre. Some nice link-up play with Milner at the edge of the area. Great curling free-kick that Welbeck headed against the bar. PA
Danny Welbeck - 7/10. One hundred up for the striker – and his fifth against his boyhood club - as he stretched to stab home Joao Pedro’s cross from close range. Couple of headers in the second half, one of which hit the bar. A real centre-forward's performance. Getty Images
BRIGHTON SUBS: Carlos Baleba (on for Milner, 73’) - 6/10: Showed some sharp movement and deft touches. PA
Julio Enciso (on for Welbeck, 79’) - 6/10: Superb powerful strike from the edge of the box late in the game. Getty Images
Simon Adingra (on for Mitoma, ’90) - 6/10. Half chance with a header late on. Lovely ball into the box for Joao Pedro’s winner. Getty Images
Georginio Rutter (on for Minteh, ’90) - N/A: A late run-out for Brighton’s £40m record signing; Yasin Ayari (for Gilmour ’90): N/A. AFP
MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Andre Onana - 5/10. His distribution with his feet is still hit and miss. Almost got Martinez in trouble with one pass. Nearly gave away a penalty following some risky play outside his box late on. AFP
Diogo Dalot - 7/10. Did well filling in at left-back. Excellent cross to tee up Diallo. Did well with curling effort that went close. Solid in defence. PA
Lisandro Martinez - 6/10. United look more confident at the back with him on the pitch. Was partly at fault for Brighton's opener, though. AFP
Harry Maguire - 5/10. Sleeping for Welbeck’s opener for the home side but generally solid. Well-timed challenge to deny Welbeck. Getty Images
Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10. Again looked very comfortable in the starting line-up. Important tackle on Joao Pedro. Set Amad free for United’s equaliser. Miles out of position for Brighton’s winner, however. Getty Images
Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10. Good jinking run into box before being crowded off the ball. Almost always chooses the right option. Getty Images
Casemiro - 4/10. Wasteful with his passing on several occasions when he had the chance to set forwards free. Went close with a header and hit a speculative shot over the bar. Well past his best, United need an upgrade. AFP
Marcus Rashford - 5/10. Showing more willingness to press so far this season but his body language still looks negative at times. Caught offside too often. Getty Images
Mason Mount - 6/10. Has started to look more like the player United paid £55m for. Some sharp interchanges of passes and has added much-needed energy to their press. Good shot forced a decent save from Steele. Worryingly was replaced due to injury concerns. PA
Amad Diallo - 6/10. A mixed bag from the youngster. Missed a sitter from a great Dalot cross. Good curling free-kick for Casemiro to head over. Super pass to Rashford. Wasted the ball more than once in promising positions. Good run for his goal, which took a big deflection, but he made his own luck. AFP
Bruno Fernandes - 5/10. Hasn't hit top gear yet. Wasteful with several passes. Showed flashes of his best, teed up disallowed Garnacho goal with a great run and cross. Hooked after 79 minutes. Getty Images
UNITED SUBS: Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mount, ’45) - 5/10: Showed the right instincts to get into the six-yard box but unfortunate as Garnacho’s shot hit his knee on the line and the goal was then ruled out for offside. Reuters
Alejandro Garnacho (on for Rashford, ‘64) - 7/10: Galvanised United after coming on. Why isn’t he starting? Very unlucky not to grab his first goal of the season. Reuters
Matthijs de Ligt (on for Maguire, ‘79) - 5/10: Produced a couple of timely interventions. AP
Scott McTominay (on for Fernandes, ’79) - N/A; Antony (on for Amad, ‘90) - N/A: At fault in the build-up to Brighton’s winner. N/A. Reuters
BRIGHTON RATINGS: Jason Steele - 6/10. Great save from Rashford’s initial header before the United man forced the ball into the net - but was judged offside in the build-up. Solid when called on. No chance for Amad’s goal. Reuters
Jack Hinshelwood - 6/10. The 19-year-old left-back did well, although he fluffed an attempted cross into the box just before half-time. Nice lofted ball into the box to set up a Joao Pedro chance. Action Images
Lewis Dunk - 6/10. Formed a solid base with Van Hecke. Good ball out to Mitoma wide on the left. Action Images
Jan Paul van Hecke - 7/10. Excellent composed display overall from the Dutchman. Played Amad onside for United’s leveller, and it was his deflection that sent the ball into the back of the net. An otherwise impressive outing. Getty Images
Joel Veltman - 5/10. Pretty steady defensively. Didn’t offer a great deal of threat going forward. Getty Images
Billy Gilmour - 6/10. Careless pass handed a chance to United but put in an unshowy hard-working defensive shift. Great tackle to rob Amad who was charging towards goal. Ran his socks off. PA
James Milner - 7/10. Hard to believe he's 38. He adds quality and composure to Brighton’s midfield. Brought an attacking threat, too, making some great runs forward. Had a shot off target just after the break and a great run into the box shortly afterwards. Tireless before being replaced. Getty Images
Kaoru Mitoma - 6/10. Kept fairly quiet by Mazrouai but hit a good centre for Welbeck’s opener. Made some decent tackles. Action Images
Joao Pedro - 8/10. A constant danger with his direct running and intelligent passing. Excellent cross into the box for Welbeck’s opener. Grabbed the winner with a well-directed header. Action Images
Yankuba Minteh - 7/10. Always lively. Beat Dalot for pace early on before putting in a decent centre. Some nice link-up play with Milner at the edge of the area. Great curling free-kick that Welbeck headed against the bar. PA
Danny Welbeck - 7/10. One hundred up for the striker – and his fifth against his boyhood club - as he stretched to stab home Joao Pedro’s cross from close range. Couple of headers in the second half, one of which hit the bar. A real centre-forward's performance. Getty Images
BRIGHTON SUBS: Carlos Baleba (on for Milner, 73’) - 6/10: Showed some sharp movement and deft touches. PA
Julio Enciso (on for Welbeck, 79’) - 6/10: Superb powerful strike from the edge of the box late in the game. Getty Images
Simon Adingra (on for Mitoma, ’90) - 6/10. Half chance with a header late on. Lovely ball into the box for Joao Pedro’s winner. Getty Images
Georginio Rutter (on for Minteh, ’90) - N/A: A late run-out for Brighton’s £40m record signing; Yasin Ayari (for Gilmour ’90): N/A. AFP
MANCHESTER UNITED RATINGS: Andre Onana - 5/10. His distribution with his feet is still hit and miss. Almost got Martinez in trouble with one pass. Nearly gave away a penalty following some risky play outside his box late on. AFP
Diogo Dalot - 7/10. Did well filling in at left-back. Excellent cross to tee up Diallo. Did well with curling effort that went close. Solid in defence. PA
Lisandro Martinez - 6/10. United look more confident at the back with him on the pitch. Was partly at fault for Brighton's opener, though. AFP
Harry Maguire - 5/10. Sleeping for Welbeck’s opener for the home side but generally solid. Well-timed challenge to deny Welbeck. Getty Images
Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10. Again looked very comfortable in the starting line-up. Important tackle on Joao Pedro. Set Amad free for United’s equaliser. Miles out of position for Brighton’s winner, however. Getty Images
Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10. Good jinking run into box before being crowded off the ball. Almost always chooses the right option. Getty Images
Casemiro - 4/10. Wasteful with his passing on several occasions when he had the chance to set forwards free. Went close with a header and hit a speculative shot over the bar. Well past his best, United need an upgrade. AFP
Marcus Rashford - 5/10. Showing more willingness to press so far this season but his body language still looks negative at times. Caught offside too often. Getty Images
Mason Mount - 6/10. Has started to look more like the player United paid £55m for. Some sharp interchanges of passes and has added much-needed energy to their press. Good shot forced a decent save from Steele. Worryingly was replaced due to injury concerns. PA
Amad Diallo - 6/10. A mixed bag from the youngster. Missed a sitter from a great Dalot cross. Good curling free-kick for Casemiro to head over. Super pass to Rashford. Wasted the ball more than once in promising positions. Good run for his goal, which took a big deflection, but he made his own luck. AFP
Bruno Fernandes - 5/10. Hasn't hit top gear yet. Wasteful with several passes. Showed flashes of his best, teed up disallowed Garnacho goal with a great run and cross. Hooked after 79 minutes. Getty Images
UNITED SUBS: Joshua Zirkzee (on for Mount, ’45) - 5/10: Showed the right instincts to get into the six-yard box but unfortunate as Garnacho’s shot hit his knee on the line and the goal was then ruled out for offside. Reuters
Alejandro Garnacho (on for Rashford, ‘64) - 7/10: Galvanised United after coming on. Why isn’t he starting? Very unlucky not to grab his first goal of the season. Reuters
Matthijs de Ligt (on for Maguire, ‘79) - 5/10: Produced a couple of timely interventions. AP
Scott McTominay (on for Fernandes, ’79) - N/A; Antony (on for Amad, ‘90) - N/A: At fault in the build-up to Brighton’s winner. N/A. Reuters