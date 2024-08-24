Brighton v Man United
Brighton and Hove Albion's Joao Pedro, right, celebrates scoring the team's second goal in the 2-1 Premier League victory against Manchester United at the American Express Community Stadium in BrightoShow more

Sport

Football

Pedro strikes late to give Brighton victory against Man United

Brazilian forward scores in fifth minute of injury time to hand Seagulls 2-1 win

Associated Press

24 August, 2024

Abtal

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Abtal