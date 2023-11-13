Chelsea star excels against former club in thriller: Premier League team of the week

Stamford Bridge hosted the best game of the Premier League season so far on Sunday when Chelsea and Manchester City played out a remarkable 4-4 draw.

For the hosts, it was an opportunity for two of their players to come up against their former club, and Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer certainly delivered with a goal each as Chelsea fought back three times to claim a deserved point.

Palmer was particularly impressive. The 21-year-old forward, who left City for Chelsea in search of regular first-team football, was excellent throughout a frenetic match and kept his cool to slot home his late penalty.

Before the Stamford Bridge spectacle, there was plenty of drama this past Premier League weekend.

The round began on Saturday afternoon at Molineux, where Wolves struck twice in injury time to defeat Tottenham 2-1, before Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Burnley at Emirates Stadium, and Everton scored late to edge past Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United were unimpressive again but made it two straight victories with a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford, while in Saturday's late game, Bournemouth climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against depleted Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium.

On Sunday, Aston Villa continued their impressive home form with a 3-1 win over Fulham at Villa Park, and Liverpool came through a tough encounter at Anfield by beating Brentford 3-0.

At the same time, West Ham edged past Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a seesaw match at London Stadium, while Sheffield United claimed a precious away point in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

