Wolves v Newcastle player ratings: Hwang 7, Sa 6; Wilson 8, Trippier 4

Wolves twice fought back from a goal down to earn a point against a tired looking Newcastle United at Molineux on Saturday.

Callum Wilson twice put the Magpies in front – taking his goal tally for the season to seven – only for Wolves to deservedly pull level thanks to goals from Mario Lemina and Hee-chan Hwang.

Eddie Howe's side toiled in the pouring Midlands rain with their midweek exertions in the Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund clearly having a detrimental effect on the likes of Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon who were nowhere near their best.

Wilson, though, scored his 44th and 45th goals for Newcastle, taking him ahead of Andrew Cole and Shola Ameobi as the third-highest Premier League goalscorer for the club.

Hwang's goal was his sixth of the campaign, already his best-ever haul in the Premier League. “After I gave them a penalty I felt so sad so I really wanted to do something for my team,” said the South Korean.

“Very difficult to say after the game about the penalty. I tried to clear the ball and saw someone block me for the ball. After that, I stopped and I think he touched me. I think it's not a penalty, but he made the decision. All I can do is try to do something for the team by scoring a goal.”

The point means Newcastle remain unbeaten in six games and are sixth in the table, with Wolves – without a loss in five matches – 12th.

“It was certainly a massively tough game for us today,” said Newcastle manager Howe. “I thought two really good teams and probably a really good spectacle for the viewers today but disappointed not to get over the line and win the game but really proud of what we had to give today off the back of a really challenging week.”

