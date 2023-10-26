Newcastle v Dortmund player ratings: Gordon 8, Joelinton 5; Nmecha 8, Reus 6

Borussia Dortmund rekindled their hopes in Champions League Group F with a gritty 1-0 victory at Newcastle United thanks to Felix Nmecha's clinical first-half strike on Wednesday night.

Nmecha's first-time finish near the end of a high-octane opening half proved enough for the Bundesliga side to post their first win in the group at the third attempt.

After a wide-open half, Dortmund defended their lead solidly after the break although Callum Wilson headed a chance against the crossbar and Newcastle struck the woodwork again deep into stoppage time.

Defeat was an anti-climax for Newcastle after their win over Paris Saint-Germain in the previous match, and the group is now wide open. PSG have six points with Newcastle and Dortmund both on four points and Milan on two.

Check out the photo gallery above for the player ratings from St James' Park. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.