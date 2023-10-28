Chelsea v Brentford player ratings: Sterling 5, Palmer 7; Pinnock 8, Mbeumo 9

Chelsea's dismal home form came back to haunt them once against as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbeumo condemned Mauricio Pochettino's side to a third loss this season in the league at Stamford Bridge – and ninth this year.

Chelsea only had themselves to blame for this latest defeat as the Blues had 17 shots to Brentford's seven and went closest to scoring in the first half when Noni Madueke struck the woodwork.

But defender Pinnock headed Brentford into the lead just before the hour mark and Mbeumo sealed the points in injury-time after a counter-attack that saw Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez failing to get back in time after going upfield for a corner.

Victory lifted Brentford to 10th in the table, one point and one place above Chelsea, and means that Brentford have won all three of their visits to Stamford Bridge as a Premier League club.

“We know they're a top quality side, we've seen their performances raise in the last few weeks,” said Pinnock after the match.

“There was a big defensive focus on stifling them, staying in the game, just trying to frustrate them. We knew the longer the game went on the more we could grow into it.

“I was buzzing [after scoring]. The long throws we work on a lot. My job is to hang around the back post and stay onside and attack anything that gets over the last man. I got there.

“As soon as he crossed it I could see the height. It was just about timing and making sure I got good contact. I'm delighted.”

