Sheffield United v Man United player ratings: Thomas 5; McBurnie 8; Maguire 8, Antony 5

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says Harry Maguire is “playing like we want him to” after a man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 win at Sheffield United on Saturday night.

Maguire started his second successive Premier League game and stood out against his former club at Bramall Lane as the Red Devils marked the death of Sir Bobby Charlton with three points.

The England centre-half’s career at Old Trafford appeared to be over after he was stripped of the captaincy and allowed to explore the possibility of signing for West Ham in the summer, but he was always committed to regaining Ten Hag’s favour.

He looks to be doing that now, with the Dutchman impressed by his Bramall Lane performance. “I have to say Harry is playing like we want him to play,” he said.

“Very proactive out of possession, dominating his opponent, stepping in when necessary, reading the game, good covering but also in possession very proactive, stepping in, delivering good passes, switching, yes, I am happy with his performance.”

Diogo Dalot's superb second-half goal earned the visitors three points after Oli McBurnie levelled for the hosts with a penalty following Scott McTominay's opener.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbotton told his players that they had to “build on that” performance.

“We've had many performances like that,” he said. “Today we had to change our shape with the injuries. Losing your captain and vice captain and other players in the last 10 days have not been ideal but it's an opportunity for other players.

“We adapted really well. Playing against top-class players we need to do a lot more work on it. We looked dangerous and defended very well.”

You can see the player ratings from Bramall Lane in the photo gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.