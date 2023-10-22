Liverpool v Everton player ratings: Jota 6, Salah 8; Young 4, Onana 8

Mohamed Salah scored a double as Liverpool defeated 10-man Everton 2-0 in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The Egyptian's first came from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Everton subsitutute Michaal Keane handled Luis Diaz's cross into the box. Salah's second came deep into injury-time after a fine Liverpool counter-attack.

The game's first opportunity fell to Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the opening minute but the striker could only head Dwight McNeil's cross straight at Alisson Becker. That was as close as Everton would come to scoring.

Veteran full-back Ashley Young was sent off for a second yellow card eight minutes before half-time which ended the away team's efforts as an attacking threat.

But Sean Dyche's side will feel rightly aggrieved that Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate did not suffer the same fate in the second half after fouling Everton forward Beto while already on a booking.

The win moves Liverpool into second place in the Premier League table ahead of Saturday's later games. Everton stayed 16th, with only two wins in nine games this season.

