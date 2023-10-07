Manchester United v Brentford ratings: Onana 4, McTominay 9; Strakosha 5, Pinnock 8

Substitute Scott McTominay scored twice in stoppage time to ease Manchester United's early-season crisis with a desperately needed 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford.

The Bees looked on course for a first win in seven after Mathias Jensen opened the scoring following another piece of poor goalkeeping by summer recruit Andre Onana.

United looked doomed to a third home defeat in eight days - following losses to Crystal Palace and Galatasaray - until McTominay entered the action on 87 minutes and rescued his side.

The Scotland midfielder has been in superb goalscoring form for his country but has found opportunities to play harder to come by for his club.

In total, McTominay found the net three times, but after his first effort was ruled out for an offside given against Anthony Martial, he struck twice in the space of four minutes to ease the pressure that had been building on manager Erik ten Hag.

McTominay said: "That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was icnredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute and show people that I can do it.

"Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end. It could have been anyone on that pitch scoring the two goals. Really pleased and hopefully we can build on that from here."

