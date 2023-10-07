Scott McTominay secures extra special win for Manchester United over Brentford

Substitute Scott McTominay snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as he struck twice in stoppage time to clinch a 2-1 win for Manchester United over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United's defensive frailties were exposed in the 26th minute when Casemiro gave the ball away and makeshift left back Victor Lindelof failed to clear, allowing Mathias Jensen to slot the ball under the body of keeper Andre Onana, who made another error with a shot he should have saved comfortably.

United, beaten twice at home in the last week, created plenty of opportunities in the second half, but put precious few on target until McTominay rattled home the equaliser after a goalmouth scramble in the 93rd minute.

The Scot netted again in the seventh minute of stoppage time to seal all three points to help his side climb to ninth in the table on 12 points.

Erik ten Hag's struggling team looked set to lose a third straight game after Jensen's first-half goal. But McTominay came off the bench to save the day. Ten Hag joined in the celebrations on the sidelines to reveal his own relief after avoiding another setback.

United were on the brink of losing for a seventh time in 11 games in all competitions in a troubled season.

90 - For the first time in their Premier League history, Manchester United have trailed going into the 90th minute of a match but then gone on to win. Turnaround. pic.twitter.com/4fdKepBS4b — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 7, 2023

United's saviour McTominay was pleased to have played a role in a crucial win for the club during difficult times.

"That might be one of my favourite moments on a football pitch. Two goals at the death was incredible, but I am just happy to be able to contribute," he said.

"Everyone knows we are in a difficult period at the minute, but we have fighters in the group that want to keep going right until the end."

Meanwhile, Chelsea secured back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since March after coming from behind to thrash Burnley 4-1 on Saturday.

Looking to end a run of four successive home defeats on their return to the top flight, promoted Burnley raced into a 15th-minute lead, Wilson Odobert scoring his first goal in English football to stun the visitors.

Chelsea offered little in response until Ameen Al Dakhil put through his own net in the most unfortunate circumstances three minutes before the break to get Mauricio Pochettino's team back level.

The visitors completed the turnaround early in the second half, Cole Palmer converting from the spot after Raheem Sterling had been fouled in the penalty area.

A fine Sterling goal and a fourth from substitute Nicolas Jackson put the game beyond the hosts.

Also, Everton beat Bournemouth 3-0 to snap a four-match losing run at Goodison Park and claim their first home victory of the season.

Goals from James Garner, Jack Harrison and Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Everton all three points as Sean Dyche's team moved up to 15th while winless Bournemouth are stuck in the relegation zone with three points to sit 19th.