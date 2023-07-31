Does Kevin de Bruyne earn more than Erling Haaland at Manchester City?

The 2022/23 season was an unprecedented success for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's team completed an incredible treble to establish themselves as the leading football club in the world.

City won the Premier League, FA Cup and then the coveted Champions League crown in a near flawless season.

Guardiola has set his sights on more success but warned that clubs need to take note of a new player in the sport – the Saudi Pro League.

The kingdom is in overdrive as it looks to accumulate the best players with the aim of becoming one of the biggest football destinations on the planet. Guardiola said more top stars will soon head to Saudi Arabia and teams must be prepared for the changing landscape.

But for now, City can bask in the glory of the success brought by their superstar squad, including midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and goal-machine Erling Haaland, who have formed a devastating partnership.

So which of that dynamic duo is the highest earner at Manchester City? In the picture gallery above, you can find the biggest salaries at the club. Data collected from spotrac.com, capology.com and reports.

Highest-earning players at Manchester City for 2023/24

1. Kevin de Bruyne - £400,000 per week

2. Erling Haaland - £375,000 per week

3. Jack Grealish - £300,000 per week

=4. Joao Cancelo - £250,000 per week

=4. John Stones - £250,000 per week

6. Phil Foden - £225,000 per week

7. Rodri - £220,000 per week

=8. Manuel Akanji - £180,000 per week

=8. Ruben Dias - £180,000 per week

10. Nathan Ake - £160,000 per week