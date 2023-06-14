Sheikh Mansour hosts Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in Abu Dhabi after treble win

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, hosted the club's treble-winning manager Pep Guardiola in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mansour hailed the team's sustained success during the reception at Qasr Al Watan, which came days after they added a first Champions League trophy to the Premier League and FA Cup wins secured during a landmark campaign.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of Manchester City's board of directors and the Executive Affairs Authority, was also in attendance, along with board member Abdullah Khoury, chief executive of the Premier League outfit Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain, state news agency Wam reported.

The three trophies – which make up only the second such treble achieved by an English team – were on display during the celebratory gathering.

Spanish midfielder Rodri's second-half strike earned a 1-0 win over two-time European champions Inter Milan on Saturday.

Guardiola's men had defeated local rivals Manchester United the previous weekend in the FA Cup final, having overhauled Arsenal in a hard-fought race for the Premier League title.

Sheikh Mansour praised the club's board, management and players for their dedication and hard work during the season and its fans for their fervent support.

The club's future strategies and investments were discussed during the event, along with plans for the defence of their titles in the 2023-24 season.

Mr Al Mubarak credited the club's global success to the stewardship of Sheikh Mansour, stressing the “unlimited support” given to the playing squad and management team to help foster a winning culture.

Guardiola, who previously managed European giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich, thanked Sheikh Mansour for his support of the club.

He said Manchester City's accomplishments were a result of Sheikh Mansour's generosity and added that he had given the team “everything required to succeed”.

He underlined the commitment of the club’s management and players to maintaining their high level of performance during the season.