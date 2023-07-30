Who is the highest-paid Tottenham player after Harry Kane?

Another season and another round of the long-running Premier League saga – will Harry Kane stay or go?

After coming close to a move to Manchester City in 2021, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is again being linked with a move away. The 29-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his Tottenham contract and is eager for a better challenge after Spurs' disappointing eighth-place Premier League finish last season.

Bayern Munich are confident that Kane will join the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Kane was included in Tottenham's squad for their pre-season Asia-Pacific tour, even as Bayern's initial £60-million bid for the forward was rejected by the Tottenham hierarchy.

Bayern are not the only club interested in Kane, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest.

If he does leave this summer, it will be a setback for new manager Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham on a four-year contract in June.

However, there was some good news in the form of new signing James Maddison, who joined from Leicester in for £40 million.

So if Kane leaves this summer, who will be the highest-paid player at Spurs? You can find all the salaries of Tottenham players in the picture gallery above. Data collected from spotrac.com, capology.com and reports.

Highest-paid players at Tottenham Hotspur

1. Harry Kane - £200,000 per week

2. Tanguy Ndombele - £200,000 per week

3. Son Heung-min - £192,000 per week

4. Ivan Perisic - £178,000 per week

5. James Maddison - £170,000 a week

6. Cristian Romero - £165,000 per week

7. Dejan Kulusevski - £110,000 per week

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - £102,000 per week

9. Hugo Lloris - £100,000 per week

10, Richarlison - £90,000 per week