Who is the highest-paid Tottenham player after Harry Kane?

Future of England captain on top of manager Ange Postecoglou's mind ahead of new season

Ajit Vijaykumar
Jul 30, 2023
Another season and another round of the long-running Premier League saga – will Harry Kane stay or go?

After coming close to a move to Manchester City in 2021, the Tottenham Hotspur striker is again being linked with a move away. The 29-year-old has less than 12 months remaining on his Tottenham contract and is eager for a better challenge after Spurs' disappointing eighth-place Premier League finish last season.

Bayern Munich are confident that Kane will join the Bundesliga champions this summer.

Kane was included in Tottenham's squad for their pre-season Asia-Pacific tour, even as Bayern's initial £60-million bid for the forward was rejected by the Tottenham hierarchy.

Bayern are not the only club interested in Kane, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also showing interest.

If he does leave this summer, it will be a setback for new manager Ange Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham on a four-year contract in June.

However, there was some good news in the form of new signing James Maddison, who joined from Leicester in for £40 million.

So if Kane leaves this summer, who will be the highest-paid player at Spurs? You can find all the salaries of Tottenham players in the picture gallery above. Data collected from spotrac.com, capology.com and reports.

Highest-paid players at Tottenham Hotspur

1. Harry Kane - £200,000 per week

2. Tanguy Ndombele - £200,000 per week

3. Son Heung-min - £192,000 per week

4. Ivan Perisic - £178,000 per week

5. James Maddison - £170,000 a week

6. Cristian Romero - £165,000 per week

7. Dejan Kulusevski - £110,000 per week

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - £102,000 per week

9. Hugo Lloris - £100,000 per week

10, Richarlison - £90,000 per week

Updated: July 30, 2023, 3:50 AM
