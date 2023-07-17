Chat with Kane 'nothing earth-shattering', says Spurs boss Postecoglou

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou said there was “nothing earth-shattering” to report with regards to his conversation with Harry Kane as speculation that the striker will join Bayern Munich gathers pace.

Kane's future has been the subject of intense speculation since last season's disappointing eighth-place Premier League finish saw Spurs fail to secure European football for the first time since 2010.

The England captain, 29, has less than 12 months remaining on his Tottenham contract and held a meeting with Postecoglou last Wednesday when reporting for pre-season.

The Australian has played down the significance of that conversation, telling reporters in Perth: “I had a good chat with Harry. Nothing earth-shattering as people are seeking. Just a good chat.

"I introduced myself and we spoke mainly about the club and where he thinks it’s at and where he thinks we can improve things. [We’ve been] training ever since, it’s been good.”

Kane has travelled with the Spurs squad to Western Australia where they face London rivals West Ham at the WACA before flying to Thailand to face Leicester City on July 23.

The club's record scorer was seen talking with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy upon arriving in Australia this weekend. The North London club have offered Kane a new contract on superior terms to his current £200,000-a-deal but are yet to receive an answer.

Bayern have already had two bids rejected by Levy for Kane, the last worth £70 million plus add‑ons.

The serial Bundesliga champions appeared to up the ante regarding Kane at the weekend with the club’s honorary president Uli Hoeness claiming an agreement over personal terms had been reached with the Spurs forward.

“Harry Kane has clearly signalled in all conversations that his decision stands – and if he keeps to his word then we’ll get him, because then Tottenham will have to buckle,” Hoeness told German TV channel Sport1.

“Kane wants to play internationally and luckily for us Tottenham will not be active internationally next year.

“He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe.

“Up to now, the father and the brother have always stood by what they promised. If it stays that way, that’s OK.”

Hoeness added: “Levy is clever, he doesn’t name a number. First we have to get him to name a number.

“Of course he plays for time. I think he’s a savvy, super professional, I appreciate him a lot – but I don’t think there are people on the other side who have been doing it since yesterday.”

Bayern sealed an 11th straight Bundesliga on the final day of last season but coach Thomas Tuchel believes his squad lacks a world-class striker in the mold of Robert Lewandowski, who departed Bayern for Barcelona last summer.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel is a huge admirer of Kane and believes he has the attributes to continue firing Bayern to domestic glory while also making them serious challengers for the Champions League.

Though Bayern remain favourites to sign Kane and are actively in negotiations with Tottenham, it is also reported that French champions Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation and could swoop in should they be given any encouragement by Kane and his representatives.

Real Madrid have also been previously linked with Kane as they seek a top-level replacement for the departed Karim Benzema, though their first option appears to be PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.