Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, a football man whose vision transformed Al Wahda

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, who died on Thursday, will be remembered as a man whose vision brought success to Al Wahda FC and who played a huge role in the successful hosting of the 2003 Fifa Youth World Cup held in the UAE.

An ardent football fan, Sheikh Saeed was president of Wahda from 1990 to 2014, overseeing their rise as one of the best teams in the country and delivering a first-ever league title in 1999. A second domestic championship followed in 2001. In between, Wahda would also claim a first President's Cup.

Among his many roles, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative headed the UAE Football Association from 2001 to 2002. This reporter had the good fortune of travelling with Sheikh Saeed in a private plane for a 2002 World Cup qualifier against China in Shenyang.

It was an unforgettable trip with a group of local media and the national team players. We travelled one week ahead of the game, and it allowed us the opportunity to bond with players with whom I still maintain contact.

Sheikh Saeed attended every training session. He was cheerful and always had a smile whenever he met us. Blessed with a deep knowledge of the game, he never interfered with the technical affairs of the team under Emirati manager Abdullah Saqr.

The UAE would lose the match 3-0, and would go on to finish second behind China in Group B. A defeat to Iran in a play-off ended their hopes of qualifying for only a second World Cup.

At Al Wahda, Sheikh Saeed oversaw the most successful period in the club's history, winning four league titles, the President’s Cup twice, the League Cup twice and the Super Cup four times. Under his presidency, Wahda also reached the semi-finals of the 2007 Asian Champions League.

“His Highness Sheikh Saeed had a great vision to bring success to the club,” Khaled Awadh, a former Wahda player and later team manager, told The National.

“He invested in the Al Wahda Academy and groomed youngsters for success, many of whom contributed to the club’s first league and President’s Cup successes and went on to represent the national team."

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed. Photo: Ministry of Presidential Affairs

Sheikh Saeed worked tirelessly to assemble and nurture a young team that would go on to enjoy successful careers, among them Ismail Matar, Yasir Salem, the Jumaa brothers Abdulsalam and Abdulrahim, Haider Ali Alo, Fahad Masaood, Abdullah Salem and Hamdan Al Kamali.

“These players were provided an early introduction to play against some of the world’s leading academies from Europe, South America, Africa and Asia in the U15 and U17 Al Wahda Cup International Tournament,” Awadh added.

“Our players had the opportunity to play against academies such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, Boca Juniors, Palmiras, Fluminense, Al Ahly and so on.

“That resulted in Wahda winning the league and President’s Cup for the first time. His Highness had a vision to take both Wahda and the UAE to the highest levels."

Sheikh Saeed played a huge role in winning the hosting rights of the 2003 World Youth Cup. He was chairman of the Local Organising Committee and ensured the successful running of the event won by Brazil and where Wahda protege Ismail Matar was named best player.

Sheikh Saeed held a degree in political science and economics from the UAE University and held positions as a member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, Undersecretary of Ministry of Planning and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports Authority.

President Sheikh Mohamed has declared three days of mourning.