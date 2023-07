President Sheikh Mohamed has declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the Representative of the Abu Dhabi Ruler.

Sheikh Saeed, a half-brother of Sheikh Mohamed, died on Wednesday.

He has held positions including Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Port Authority and as a member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Official mourning will begin on Thursday with flags at half-staff for three days.