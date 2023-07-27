President Sheikh Mohamed leads funeral prayers on death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

Related: President Sheikh Mohamed declares mourning period for Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday led funeral prayers following the death of his brother Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, the Ruler's Representative in Abu Dhabi.

Prayers were performed at Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Worshippers prayed to God to grant peace and mercy to the deceased, and that he be rewarded for a life dedicated to serving his country and its people, state news agency Wam reported.

Following the funeral prayer, Sheikh Mohamed and the sheikhs of the Al Nahyan family proceeded to Al Bateen Cemetery where Sheikh Saeed was laid to rest.

With the passing of my brother Saeed bin Zayed, the UAE has lost a loyal son who was dedicated to his country and its people. We pray that God grants him eternal rest, and that we are blessed with patience and solace at this time. pic.twitter.com/kwusG3qPuM — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 27, 2023

The death of Sheikh Saeed was announced in the early hours of Thursday morning by state news agency Wam.

The Presidential Court had previously reported that he had been suffering from a health problem.

"With the passing of my brother Saeed bin Zayed, the UAE has lost a loyal son who was dedicated to his country and its people," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on Twitter.

"We pray that God grants him eternal rest, and that we are blessed with patience and solace at this time.

President Sheikh Mohamed has declared three days of mourning.

Funeral prayers will also be held at all mosques around the country after noon prayers.

Condolences will be received on Thursday at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and on Friday and Saturday, from 10am to noon and from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also extended his sympathies to the President on his loss.

"My sincere condolences and sympathy to my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, and to all of the Al Nahyan family, and to the dear people of the Emirates, on the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and dwell him in his spacious gardens, and inspire his family, loved ones, and relatives patience and solace," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media.

"We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return."