Prayers have been offered for the recovery of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative, after it was disclosed he was experiencing a health problem.

A statement wishing him a speedy recovery was issued on news agency Wam by the Presidential Court.

“Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, is going through a health problem. We pray to Allah Almighty to grant him quick recovery,” it said.