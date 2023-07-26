Saudi Pro League: Team-by-team guide for the 2023/24 season

The 2023/24 Saudi Pro League promises to be one of the most intriguing in the kingdom’s history, with Saudi Arabian clubs experiencing an unprecedented level of player recruitment.

The league has been expanded from 16 teams last season to 18 now and comprises the top 14 clubs (two, Al Batin and Al Adalah, were relegated) from the 2022/23 campaign and four promoted from the second tier (Ahli, Al Hazem, Al Okhdood and Al Riyadh). The teams will play each other twice, in a home and away format, meaning each club have 34 league matches to contest.

Here’s all you need to know about the 18 clubs.

Abha

Location: Abha

Stadium: Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium

Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Star player: Grzegorz Krychowiak

Abha, situated in the southwest of the kingdom, have spent the past five seasons in the top-flight but have never won a major trophy. Manager Michniewicz took charge of Poland at last year’s World Cup – they were managed last campaign by former UAE assistant coach Roel Coumans – while former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak has signed following a loan spell at Al Shabab last season.

Al Ahli

Location: Jeddah

Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City

Manager: TBC

Star player: Roberto Firmino

Considered one the league’s “big four”, Ahli spent last season outside the top tier for the first time in their history, but bounced straight back by winning the first division title. Backed by PIF, they have signed Firmino from Liverpool and Edouard Mendy from Chelsea, and are set to land Riyadh Mahrez from Manchester City and Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle. Meanwhile, they are attempting to convince Fulham manager Marco Silva to join.

Al Ettifaq

Location: Dammam

Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Manager: Steven Gerrard

Star player: Robert Quaison

Ettifaq’s two league titles thus far came back in the 1980s, when they became the first team from Dammam on the east coast to secure the championship. After finishing seventh last season, they appointed Gerrard as manager, with a high-profile move for former Liverpool teammate Jordan Henderson close to completion.

New Al Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard poses for a photograph with club president Khaled Al Dabal. Ettifaq Media Office via Reuters

Al Fateh

Location: Al Hasa

Stadium: Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium

Manager: Slaven Bilic

Star player: Cristian Tello

Now under the guidance of new appointment Slaven Bilic, the former Croatia, West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion manager, Fateh are looking to improve on their impressive sixth-placed finish last season. Bilic knows the league a little having coached Ittihad for five months between 2018/19. Spain’s Tello, the former Barcelona, Porto and Real Betis winger, joined in January.

Al Fayha

Location: Al Majmaah

Stadium: Al Majmaah Sports City

Manager: Vuk Rasovic

Star player: Vladimir Stojkovic

Fayha surprised many by winning the Saudi title in 2017, and again last year when they defeat powerhouses Al Hilal to land the kingdom’s premier cup competition, the King’s Cup. Well-travelled goalkeeper Stojkovic has represented the likes of Red Star Belgrade, Sporting, Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, not to mention Serbia 84 times. Fayha finished 11th last season.

Al Hazem

Location: Ar Rass

Stadium: Al Hazem Club Stadium

Manager: Felipe Gouveia

Star player: Aymen Dahmen

The second of the league’s newly promoted sides, Hazem were pipped to the first division crown last season by Ahli. Situated in Ar Rass in the heart of the kingdom about 350 kilometres from Riyadh, the club has never won a major trophy. Portuguese manager Gouveia has led a nomadic coaching career in his homeland, beginning at Boavista.

Al Hilal

Location: Riyadh

Stadium: King Fahd International Stadium

Manager: Jorge Jesus

Star player: Ruben Neves

One of Asia’s most successful clubs, Hilal have won a joint-record four Asian Champions League crowns (they were beaten finalists last season, while also finishing runners-up to Real Madrid in the Fifa Club World Cup), while they have an unprecedented 18 top-flight Saudi titles. Former Benfica manager Jesus was recently installed for this second stint with the capital club, while they have signed Neves from Wolves, Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio. A move for Fulham striker Aleksander Mitrovic looks likely to come off, as Hilal seek to better last season’s third-placed finish.

Full guide to Al Hilal

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly poses for a picture at the Al Hilal stadium in Riyadh after signing a three-year contract with the Saudi club. Saudi Pro League / AFP

Al Ittihad

Location: Jeddah

Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City

Manager: Nuno Espirito Santo

Star player: Karim Benzema

The champions, another of the “big four”, saw off the challenge of Ronaldo’s Nassr last season to capture a first top-flight title in nine years. Nuno Espirito-Santo guided the club to the trophy in his debut season, and first job since an ill-fated spell at Tottenham Hotspur. Founded in 1927, they are Saudi’s oldest club. Investing significantly this summer, Ittihad have Benzema, Kante, Portuguese winger Jota and will soon add Liverpool midfielder Fabinho. The squad already boasts former West Brom defender Ahmed Hegazi, and former UAE Pro League players in Igor Coronado and Romarinho.

French forward Karim Benzema greets the crowd during his unveiling as an Al Ittihad player at King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, on June 8, 2023. AFP

Al Khaleej

Location: Saihat

Stadium: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam)

Manager: Pedro Emanuel

Star player: Fabio Martins

Managed by former Al Ain head coach Emanuel, Khaleej just about avoided relegation last season by finishing three points clear of the drop. Emanuel was already familiar with the league having managed Al Taawoun and heavyweights Al Nassr. Winger Fabio Martins represented UAE side Al Wahda before joining last December, while defender Lisandro Lopez had plied his trade at the likes of Benfica and Inter Milan.

Al Nassr

Location: Riyadh

Stadium: Mrsool Park

Manager: Luis Castro

Star player: Cristiano Ronaldo

The nine-time champions made worldwide headlines when they signed Ronaldo last December. The Portuguese forward could not prevent his new side from finishing runner-up to Ittihad, though, despite his 14 goals in 16 matches. Helped by the PIF investment, Nassr have appointed as manager Castro, while also adding Croatian international midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan and Lens captain Seko Fofana. Last champions in 2019, Nassr are confident of signing Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. Other recognisable names in the squad include former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina and ex-Benfica forward Anderson Talisca.

Full guide to Al Nassr

Al Nassr fans sit under a giant billboard of Cristiano Ronaldo during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ettifaq at Mrsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 22, 2023. AP Photo

Al Okhdood

Location: Najran

Stadium: Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium

Manager: Jorge Mendonca

Star player: Solomon Kvirkvelia

Finishing third in the first division last season, level on points with second-placed Hazem, Okhdood will compete in the top tier for the first time in their history. Unsurprisingly, they have never won a major trophy. Based right on the southern border, Okhdood are managed by Mendonca, perhaps known for his short stint as Reading assistant coach from 2018. Georgia international defender Kvirkvelia recently joined the club.

Al Raed

Location: Buraidah

Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Manager: Igor Jovicevic

Star player: Amir Sayoud

Fresh off last season’s 10th-placed finish, Raed are considered one of the division’s more modest clubs. Yet to taste major success in terms of silverware, they are managed by former Shakhtar Donetsk head coach Jovicevic. Algerian attacking midfielder Sayoud is tasked with providing much of the team’s creative thrust, while Brazilian defender Pablo Santos has played for the likes of Braga and Ruben Kazan.

Al Riyadh

Location: Riyadh

Stadium: Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz Stadium

Manager: Yannick Ferrera

Star player: Knowledge Musona

The final of the promoted teams following last season’s fourth-placed finish in the first division, Riyadh are contesting the Saudi top-flight for the first time in almost two decades. To herald their return to the big time, the club appointed as manager Ferrara, the experienced Belgian who previously coached Fateh between 2019 and 2022. Riyadh have actually finished runner-up in the top-fight, way back in 1994. Zimbabwe international forward Musona has recently joined, as has former Uruguay national team goalkeeper Martin Campana.

Al Shabab

Location: Riyadh

Stadium: Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Manager: TBC

Star player: Ever Banega

The six-time Saudi champions may feel slightly aggrieved that they don’t quite have the PIF backing of the country’s lead quartet, but they are expected to augment their squad before the big kick off. Among positions that need filling is the manager, after Vicente Moreno left in June after one campaign in charge. Last season, he guided Shabab to fourth. Former Valencia and Argentina midfielder Banega pulls the team’s strings, with Colomboa international Gustavo Cuellar joining him in midfield following his recent move from Hilal. Kim Seung-gyu, South Korea’s No 1 at last year’s World Cup, is another key contributor to the side.

Al Shabab midfielder Ever Banega is challenged by Al Jazira's defender Mohammed Rabii during a AFC Champions League group B match on April 11, 2022. Fayez Nureldine / AFP

Al Taawoun

Location: Buraidah

Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

Manager: Pericles Chamusca

Star player: Alvaro Medran

Few managers in the Saudi top-flight have as many clubs on their CV as Chamusca: Taawoun represent his 30th managerial job. Last season, the Buraidah side finished a very respectable fifth, only one point off Shabab and four back of Hilal. Taawoun’s one major trophy remains the 2019 King’s Cup – they defeated Ittihad in the final – while Spanish midfielder Medran counts Real Madrid among his former clubs.

Al Tai

Location: Hail

Stadium: Prince Abdulaziz bin Musaed Stadium

Manager: Kresimir Rezic

Star player: Guy Mbenza

Situated in Hail to the north of the kingdom, Tai finished last season at the top of the second half of the table, in ninth. They recently installed as manager Rezic, the Croat who spent the past couple of campaigns in charge of Damac. Yet to win a major trophy, Tai are spearheaded by Congolese forward Mbenza, who scored 10 goals in the league last time out. Meanwhile, Guinea-Bissau midfielder Alfa Semedo has previously spent time on loan with Nottingham Forest and Reading.

Al Wehda

Location: Mecca

Stadium: King Abdulaziz Stadium

Manager: Giorgos Donis

Star player: Anselmo

Having just about avoided relegation last season – they finished 13th, four points off the drop – Wehda moved quickly to replace Jose Luis Serra with Donis. The former Greece international, who managed Hilal and also in the UAE with Sharjah, will hope his second stint lasts longer than his first: he left the club in May 2021 after two months in charge. Wehda are two-time King’s Cup winners, albeit the last of which arrived in 1966, but boast players with World Cup experience in Costa Rica defender Oscar Duarte and Moroccan duo Faycal Fajr and Munir Mohamedi. Brazilian defensive midfielder Anselmo has long been a vital cog in the side.

Damac

Location: Khamis Mushait

Stadium: Damac Club Stadium

Manager: Cosmin Contra

Star player: Farouk Chafai

Eighth in the standings last season, Damac are tucked away down in the southwest close to Abha. Yet to land any major silverware, the club played in the second tier as recently as 2019, but are now under the guidance of Contra. The wily Romanian, who as a player represented AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and West Brom, has played for and managed his country, with his coaching career including Getafe, Dinamo Bucharest and Ittihad. Chafai, a former Algeria international, has been a mainstay of the defence since joining three years ago.