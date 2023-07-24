With Harry Kane off Man United's radar, Facundo Pellestri may have striking role to play

Before the end of last season, Manchester United identified Harry Kane as the number one striker that Erik ten Hag wanted to bring to the club.

The logic was simple: he’s a proven, consistent, goalscorer in the Premier League. Though all his staff rated Kane, some thought there were other younger prospects out there who would be better signings for United.

It was money, complying with Financial Fair Play rules and the limited likelihood of getting Kane from Tottenham Hotspur that saw United cool on Kane. The club also wanted to avoid a repeat of the Frenkie de Jong saga last summer, which went on for months and led to no signing.

Attentions switched to signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and a new goalkeeper, Andre Onana from Internazionale. United still want a striker and are actively interested in Randal Kolo Muani, 24, from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Muani, a former winger, is rated by United for his quick feet, ability to beat players as well as score. He also has the height that would be useful when defending set pieces.

Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Danish striker at Atalanta and Mohammed Kudus, the 22-year-old Ghanian striker who Ten Hag also managed at Ajax, are also of firm interest to United.

All will be expensive, though United think one of them would be a more realistic options than Kane. United are also not interested in Kylian Mbappe and have had no contact with PSG about him.

Marcus Rashford was the standout striker last season and was delighted to sign a new contract last week. Jadon Sancho, who scored a fine goal against Arsenal in front of 82,282 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Saturday and is playing well pre-season would only be allowed to leave if there was a considerable offer for him.

Manchester United salaries 2023/24 - in pictures

Expand Autoplay MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER SALARIES 2023/24: Jadon Sancho is now the highest-paid player at Old Trafford, earning £18.2 million annually or £350,000 per week. Getty

The same applies to talented but injury-prone forward Antony Martial. United need to sell players to bring money in, but there could be some movement with the existing forward players at the club.

Facundo Pellistri is another of the club’s forwards. The 21-year-old Uruguayan showed promise last season, usually from the bench. He only played 280 minutes all season though and wants to play more. The National spoke to him after the win against Arsenal.

“I’m feeling great,” he said. “Now it’s pre-season and we have to work, work and work.”

Asked what he’s hoping for this season, he replied: “To play. In my position and at my age, what you want is to play. We are looking forward to find the best solution to do that. I may stay or go on loan. It has not been decided.

Facundo Pellistri:



"Yes, I spoke with him [Ten Hag] and we are working together to find the best club, the best option. I hope to be able to play. In my position and at my age, what you want is to play. We want to find the best solution."❤️🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/OhMaRQ1bjf — 𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 (@TenHagBall_) July 24, 2023

“I have spoken to the manager and we are working together to find the best club, the best way, the best option. I am happy with that way because we are all in the same position. I felt amazing whenever I played for Manchester United. I want more of that.”

Pellistri, whose former manager Diego Forlan was with United in New York, feels settled and supported by the other players at United.

“The ones who speak Spanish, I’m naturally closer to them, but I find help from all the players,” he said.

“It’s a good team here and the new players have settled and this team is improving. We are Man United. Every player wants to come here, the best players in the world. In that way we are improving the squad, the tactics that the manager wants. We are improving.”

A young United side will play Wrexham in a sell-out game in San Diego on Tuesday, before the first team plays Real Madrid in Houston on Wednesday and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas on Sunday.