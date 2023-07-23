Erik ten Hag 'really pleased' as Man United maintain pre-season momentum with Arsenal win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he was pleased with his side's performance as the Red Devils kicked off their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-0 win over Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring, the newly installed United captain easily beating Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale before Jadon Sancho struck following an error by Gabriel in a 2-0 win wrapped up by half-time.

“I think it’s very good,” Ten Hag said. “The way we played, I was really pleased, how active we were in and out of possession.

“That is the way we want to play and that is the only period of the year you can really work in training and translate it to games without it having consequences.

“But still, we want to win, and I think the lads showed we played a good game.”

It was a third win in a row for United as they ramp up preparations for the new season.

A 2-0 victory over Leeds United in Oslo was followed by a 1-0 win against Lyon in Edinburgh.

Ten Hag added: “Of course, they are all great games. We have to go and it helps us to progress and especially those opponents, they are good.

“Arsenal is a really good opponent. They played incredibly good last season in the Premier League, so yeah, that’s good to match with them, then you will be better.”

The main negative was the second half injury to Amad Diallo, who left MetLife Stadium on crutches with his left foot in strapping.

United continue on to San Diego, where their reserves take on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney co-owned Wrexham before the first team faces Real Madrid in Houston and Borussia Dortmund in Las Vegas.

Arsenal beat an MLS All-Stars side 5-0 in Washington DC on Wednesday night and head to Los Angeles to take on Barcelona looking to bounce back from losing to United.

Barca had to cancel their Saturday friendly against Juventus as “a significant part of the Blaugrana squad has a viral gastroenteritis”.

An Arsenal spokesperson said they are in close contact with the La Liga champions and are confident their match against them will take place as planned on July 26.

Mikel Arteta is hoping for a response from his squad and wants his players to learn from the United loss.

“I don’t like losing and I don’t like the feeling that I have right now.

“So, the boys have to train right now, in that space thinking how we are going to be better to win the next match.”