Manchester United player ratings v Lyon: Van de Beek 8, Gore 8, Mount 7, Varane 6

Donny van de Beek struck the only goal as Manchester United won their second pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
The victory follows United's 2-0 triumph against Leeds United last week.
Manager Erik ten Hag fielded a mixture of youngsters and established stars at kick-off, with £43 million new signing Mason Mount in an advanced midfield role.
Dutchman Van de Beek was almost a forgotten man at Old Trafford last season but he came on as a substitute to volley a fine Dan Gore cross home for a 49th-minute winner.
Check out the Manchester United player ratings from Andy Mitten below.
Matej Kovar – 7: Comfortable with both feet, he started an attack that saw Hasen-Aaron almost score. Highly rated and plays out from the back as his manager demands. Another clean sheet. The only player to do the full 90 minutes.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6: Now in his fifth season at United. Steady. Untested. Made a block to end a Lyon attack. Heading to New Jersey with the rest in a better frame of mind than a year ago.
Alvaro Fernandez – 6: Got forward. A test against Lyon’s Brazilian. Fortunate a penalty wasn’t given against him after 41, but it was only a friendly.
Raphael Varane – 6: Headed a dangerous Mata ball away after Lyon beat United’s press in their best first-half move. Pre-season prep going to plan for a defender who needs to play more this season.
Lisandro Martinez – 6: Playing alongside Varane as the pair familiarise themselves ahead of surely starting together when the season proper begins. Fantastic in bringing the ball out.
Mason Mount – 7: Energetic and bright. Subject of a bad challenge from behind, he couldn’t catch the resulting free-kick right. Wide with a shot on 42.
Kobbie Mainoo – 7: Impressive again in midfield, as he was in Oslo. Be interesting to see how many minutes he gets when more established players return.
Hannibal – 7: Another start and he was well-placed to win ball and set up a first United attack. Lunged into a tackle that he’d have been booked for in a competitive game. But he’s showing that he can cut it.
Antony – 6: Could have done better with a third-minute chance when he tried to chip the goalkeeper. He should have scored. Set up Amad soon after, but United need a goalscorer.
Amad – 7: Shot wide when Sancho was asking for the ball on four minutes. Then shot on target a minute later. Did well to be in that position, but a lower shot would have troubled the goalkeeper more.
Jadon Sancho – 7: Lively in a false nine position and set up Antony. Rapid running up the field after 17 but the move broke down. He’s doing OK.
Subs:
Fred – 7: Second-half captain and broke to set up Hansen for a goalscoring chance. Energetic.
Jonny Evans – 7: A second United debut, he was roared on by the huge 48,000 crowd when he won a 69th-minute tackle. An organiser.
Brandon Williams – 6: Needs to be playing football, but his immediate future doesn’t look like being at United.
Marc Jurado – 7: Likes to get forward. A shot in the 50th minute was blocked. Another helped by Evans’ encouragement. His quick throw led to the goal.
Donny van de Beek – 8: Guided Gore’s driven cross into the goal with a volley to put United ahead. A super finish that he managed to keep down. After six months out and a difficult period, the Dutchman was delighted and you can’t blame him.
Dan Gore – 8: Fine ball in to set up Van de Beek for the only goal after 49. Aggressive, attack-minded, impressive. Better than any Lyon midfielder.
Will Fish – 7: Spent last season on loan at nearby Hibs, it was helpful for him to be alongside the experienced Evans.
Joe Hugill – 7: Strong, works hard, moves well, tried to get behind Lyon’s defenders. A productive 45.
Isak Hasen-Aaron – 7: Integral to the first goal and produced a fine save from the inside left when he curled a shot towards goal.
Omari Forson – 6: Quiet, as he’d been in Oslo.