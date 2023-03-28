Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham to face Manchester United in San Diego in July

Manchester United will play Wrexham in San Diego this summer as part of their pre-season preparations in the United States.

For Wrexham – the fifth-tier club brought to prominence Stateside by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover in November 2020 – it will be the first trip to the US in the Welsh club’s history.

United football director John Murtough said: “Pre-season tours are always a great occasion to give opportunities for our most promising young academy players to gain valuable experience in the first-team environment, and this match against Wrexham is a great example of that.

“Manchester United has a history of nurturing and promoting youth and this is a chance for not only [manager] Erik [ten Hag] but also our US supporters to assess the homegrown talent that is developing within our academy, and hopefully to be able to say, ‘I saw him here first’ if some of those players go on to establish themselves as first-team regulars.”

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson added: “We’re looking forward to being able to play in the United States for the first time in the club’s history.

“The tour will be an excellent opportunity for us to prepare for the 2023/24 season and the match against Manchester United will be a competitive fixture and a good test for us as we look ahead to the new campaign.

“We enjoy welcoming supporters from the US to the Racecourse Ground, and we’re looking forward to being able to play in front of some of these new fans on American soil in the summer.”

United are currently third in the Premier League table, are 20-times champions of England, and one of the world's most successful clubs. Wrexham, who have never played in England's top tier, are top of the National League – four divisions below United – three points above Notts County with a game in hand.