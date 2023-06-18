Pep Guardiola and the top five highest paid managers in Premier League

The football season is over and most fans have already switched their attention to the next campaign, apart from those following international teams.

Read more Sheikh Mansour hosts Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in Abu Dhabi after treble win

The 2023-23 season concluded on the perfect note for Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola as the team completed an incredible treble by clinching the Champions League title to go with the Premier League crown and FA Cup trophy.

Guardiola thus established himself as one of the greatest managers of all time. His City have utterly dominated the Premier League, winning the title three times in a row, and now have the European crown to go with it as well.

"It's so difficult to win it," Guardiola told BT Sport after the 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

"They (players) are really good. Be patient, I said at half-time. You have to be lucky. This competition is a coin. It was written in the stars. It belongs to us."

City will kick off their bid for a record fourth straight Premier League title away to Burnley when the 2023/24 season begins on August 11.

Guardiola will be expected to help City maintain their extraordinary standards in the new season. After all, he is the highest paid manager in the league.

Highest paid managers of Premier League

1. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): £20 million per year

2. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): £16 million

3. Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea): £10 million

4. Erik ten Hag (Manchester United): £9 million

5. Mikel Arteta (Arsenal): £8.3 million

Note: Data collected from reports and wageindicator.co.uk