Manchester City to kick off Premier League 2023/24 season with Burnley clash

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth-straight title when they open the 2023/24 season kicks off against promoted Burnley.

City are still busy celebrating an incredible campaign that saw them complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles, establishing the team as one of the greatest of all time.

Soon, they will take a break before beginning preparations for the new Premier League season, that starts with a match at Turf Moor against Championship winners Burnley on Friday, August 11.

In other fixtures of the opening weekend, Premier League newcomers Luton Town will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 at Brighton on Saturday, August 12.

The biggest game of the weekend will be at Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Chelseafor the first time in the league against Liverpool on Sunday, with both sides hoping to make a fresh start following a poor season.

In other matches, Arsenal will hope to raise the bar after impressing in the previous campaign as they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Newcastle United host Aston Villa the same evening. Manchester United round off the opening set of clashes against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.

Premier League 2023/24 opening weekend fixtures:

Friday, August 11

Burnley v Manchester City: 11pm UAE time

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: 3:30pm

Bournemouth v West Ham United: 6pm

Brighton v Luton Town: 6pm

Everton v Fulham: 6pm

Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: 6pm

Newcastle United v Aston Villa: 8:30pm

Sunday, August 13

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur: 5pm

Chelsea v Liverpool: 7:30pm

Monday, August 14

Manchester United v Wolves: 11pm