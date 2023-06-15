Manchester City to kick off Premier League 2023/24 season with Burnley clash

Premier League champions Manchester City will begin their quest for an unprecedented fourth-straight title when they open the 2023/24 season kicks off against promoted Burnley.
City are still busy celebrating an incredible campaign that saw them complete a treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League titles, establishing the team as one of the greatest of all time.
Soon, they will take a break before beginning preparations for the new Premier League season, that starts with a match at Turf Moor against Championship winners Burnley on Friday, August 11.
In other fixtures of the opening weekend, Premier League newcomers Luton Town will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 at Brighton on Saturday, August 12.
The biggest game of the weekend will be at Stamford Bridge where Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of Chelseafor the first time in the league against Liverpool on Sunday, with both sides hoping to make a fresh start following a poor season.
In other matches, Arsenal will hope to raise the bar after impressing in the previous campaign as they host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while Newcastle United host Aston Villa the same evening. Manchester United round off the opening set of clashes against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday.
Premier League 2023/24 opening weekend fixtures:
Friday, August 11
Burnley v Manchester City: 11pm UAE time
Saturday, August 12
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest: 3:30pm
Bournemouth v West Ham United: 6pm
Brighton v Luton Town: 6pm
Everton v Fulham: 6pm
Sheffield United v Crystal Palace: 6pm
Newcastle United v Aston Villa: 8:30pm
Sunday, August 13
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur: 5pm
Chelsea v Liverpool: 7:30pm
Monday, August 14
Manchester United v Wolves: 11pm