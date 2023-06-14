Real Madrid ready to make Kylian Mbappe bid, N'Golo Kante set to complete Al Ittihad move

With the 2022/23 football season now completed following Manchester City's Champions League triumph, attention has turned to the summer transfer window as clubs get busy reshaping their squads during the off-season.

This is traditionally a time of continuing speculation, so here we take a look at the latest rumours and determine which have substance and which seem unlikely.

Strong chance

Real Madrid are preparing an offer to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer, reports ESPN. The 24-year-old forward could be set to depart Paris Saint-Germain this summer, after it was revealed that the France international sent a letter to the Ligue 1 champions to inform them that he would not extend his current deal, which is set to expire in 2024. PSG are reluctantly willing to part ways with their superstar striker this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer and it is understood that they would accept an offer in the region of €150 million.

Strong chance

Lucas Hernandez is poised for move to PSG after refusing to extend his contract with Bayern Munich, as per Sky Sports Germany. The 27-year-old defender has turned down a contract renewal that would have kept him at the club beyond 2024. Hernandez is now set for a move away from Germany this transfer window, and it is understood Bayern will ask for €60m excluding bonus payments for the France international. The player is reportedly eager to swap the Allianz Arena for the Parc des Princes this summer.

Strong chance

N'Golo Kante will shortly be announced as an Al Ittihad player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Chelsea midfielder is expected to complete a medical in Saudi Arabia, with his contract set to expire later this month. The 32-year-old is set to join fellow former France teammate Karim Benzema in Jeddah, after the former Real Madrid forward’s move was announced last week.

Potential

After deciding against a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, the main priority for Bayern Munich is to find a striker this summer, and according to Sky Sport Germany, they are looking at Randal Kolo Muani. The 24-year-old France international scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, but it is reported that the German club are not planning to offer Kolo Muani an extended deal with a larger salary, with his current contract expiring in 2027.

N'Golo Kante is expected to be announced as an Al Ittihad player. Getty

Potential

The future of Sergio Ramos will be decided soon, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti. The 37-year-old defender will be a free agent when his contract with PSG expires this month and has been previously linked to both Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Spanish defender is reportedly tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League, with a reported offer of €30m per season, and with a meeting reportedly taking place in the coming days, the Saudi Ministry of Sport is confident they will reach an agreement.

Potential

Georginio Wijnaldum is in negotiations to return to Feyenoord, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old midfielder spent the last season on loan to Roma, but the Giallorossi decided against triggering the option to buy the Netherlands international. Wijnaldum only has one year remaining on his current deal with PSG and is reportedly pushing for a return to his boyhood club, who he joined in 2004 aged 13, and he made his debut for the Eredivisie side three years later at 16 years old.

Potential

West Ham reportedly view Valencia’s Yunus Musah as their ideal replacement for the departing Rice. Estadio Deportivo reports that the 20-year-old midfielder’s agent met with Miguel Angel Corona, Valencia's sporting director, to discuss his future. The report suggests that the United States international could be available for just over £21m, as David Moyes looks to replace his captain, with the England international tipped for a move to fellow Premier League side Arsenal.