Manchester United 2022/23 season ratings: Rashford 9, Casemiro 8.5, De Gea 6.5

It was generally a successful first season in charge for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman guided the Red Devils to a top-four finish in the Premier League and to their first major trophy since 2017.

Three points against Fulham at Old Trafford on the final day of the league campaign meant Ten Hag's side secured third place in the table with Champions League football safely in the bag for next season.

In February, they lifted the League Cup after victory over Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium but were denied a domestic double when they lost to treble-chasing rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final at the same venue three months later.

United's Europa League campaign ended in disastrous fashion against eventual winners Sevilla. Two up and flying in the first leg, United managed to concede two own goals and lose defender Lisandro Martinez to a serious injury all in the last 10 minutes of a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

The quarter-final second leg in Spain saw United exit without a whimper as the La Liga side coasted to a 3-0 victory at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in a performance Ten Hag admitted as “unacceptable”.

