Ten Hag lambasts Man United players after 'unacceptable' Sevilla defeat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag did not hold back as he criticised his players after a 3-0 thrashing by Sevilla in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

Sevilla eased into the semi-finals as Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice in a dominant win that secured a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

Both En-Nesyri's goals came from mistakes by United goalkeeper David de Gea while trying to play the ball with his feet in what was an error-strewn performance by the English side.

United managed to shoot themselves in the foot again, having scored two own goals in the first leg.

Harry Maguire endured a horror outing as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and En-Nesyri pounced to break the deadlock early on.

"Tonight we were not good enough, that was obvious, that was clear," Ten Hag said. "I have to acknowledge the lack of fight. It's the truth, it's hard, it's tough, it's unacceptable.

"We have to be better, it's not about playing skills, it's about character, to be composed and have desire and passion. They had more willingness to win and it can't be, I think that's unacceptable.

"Even though they (Sevilla) are a great team and the ambience was also great, with a lot of positive energy in the stadium, we have to deal with it, we have to do better."

Home fans at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan created a raucous atmosphere and once En-Nesyri scored after seven minutes, the visitors never looked like getting back into the game.

Manchester United failed to trouble Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, with a Casemiro effort from distance as close as they came.

Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw replaced Jadon Sancho and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at half-time, but any hope of a comeback was swiftly punctured.

Ivan Rakitic sent over a corner from the right and Loic Bade sent a header looping over De Gea and in off the underside of the bar.

Sevilla coach Jose Luis Mendilibar said his side followed a gameplan and didn't allow United to get a foothold in the game.

"Our idea was to press them when they had the ball at the back, I think it went quite well, we scored the first goal robbing the ball on the edge of their box," said the coach.

"Aside from the goals, I think that we stopped the opponent and they didn't play in any moment with comfort. I think we were superior...I think it was the merit of our players."

The Red Devils had knocked out Barcelona and Real Betis to reach this stage, but for the sixth season running their European dreams ended in defeat to Spanish opposition.