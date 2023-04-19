Sevilla 'won't change mentality' if Rashford is fit for United

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar insisted Marcus Rashford's potential return will not alter their approach for the clash with Manchester United in the Europa League.

The two teams are locked at 2-2 ahead of Thursday's quarter-final second leg after own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire in the 84th and 92nd minutes in their opening bout left the tie in the balance.

To make matters worse, injuries to centre-backs Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez rubbed salt into the wounds of manager Erik ten Hag.

However, Rashford seems to have recovered substantially, having picked up a leg injury against Everton 11 days ago.

The 25-year-old had recovered from a difficult campaign last season in stunning fashion, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. He missed last week's chaotic first-leg draw with Sevilla but there is a chance he could return in Spain on Thursday.

The England international trained with his teammates ahead of the trip to Seville, where he scored a stunner as United won 1-0 at city rivals Real Betis in the previous round.

"Well, Rashford is one of the best players nowadays – but we're not going to change our mentality or idea if Rashford plays or not," Mendilibar said.

"We have to think about ourselves, respecting the opposite team but we don't have to think about particular players.

"If Rashford plays, it's because he's ready. If he's not, another top player will play there."

Sevilla remained confident heading into the second leg given the way last week's match ended at Old Trafford.

Totally outplayed in the first half, Mendilibar's side grew into the match and snatched a last-gasp draw thanks to United's meltdown.

"If I have to be honest, it's not an easy game tomorrow," the Sevilla manager said on the eve of the match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan.

"It's going to be a tough game. For me, we are tied 50-50. It's true that the fans will help us but on the pitch it's going to be 11 v 11 players.

"They played so many times in this competition, quarter-finals, so seriously I don't think it's going to be an easy game and that's what the players are thinking now."

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial, who was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season with his Manchester United career seemingly at an end, has returned to prominence in time for a reunion with the Spanish club.

If Rashford is still unavailable, Martial could lead United's attack on his return to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

In the first leg, Martial played a major part as United shot into a 2-0 lead thanks to Marcel Sabitzer's double inside the first 21 minutes.

Martial has netted seven times at a rate of a goal every 133 minutes under Ten Hag. However, he has plenty to prove if United are to be convinced of extending his contract beyond the end of next season.