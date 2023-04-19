Rashford returns to Manchester United training ahead of Sevilla showdown

Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United a big boost on the eve of Thursday's crunch Europa League quarter-final at Sevilla as he trained with his teammates.

The 25-year-old had picked up a leg injury against Everton 11 days ago, with the club announcing he was expected to be out for a "few games".

Rashford missed last week's 2-2 first-leg draw with Sevilla and Sunday's 2-0 Premier League win against Nottingham Forest, but there appears hope of him being involved in Thursday's return meeting in Spain.

The Europa League tie is finely balanced after two late own goals conceded by United in the first leg at Old Trafford.

The England forward trained with his United's teammates at Carrington on Wednesday, as Luke Shaw also worked with the main group after an issue of his own.

Marcel Sabitzer also took part in training to ease the Red Devils' injury crisis.

Meanwhile, first-choice centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane remain unavailable after picking up injuries in the first leg.

Bruno Fernandes is suspended, while Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho also remain sidelined by injury.

Manchester United, who lifted the League Cup earlier this season to end a six-year trophy drought, also face Brighton on Sunday in the FA Cup semi-finals.