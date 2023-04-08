Rashford injury mars Manchester United's win over Everton

Manchester United registered a commanding 2-0 win over Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday but the result was overshadowed by an injury to star forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford hobbled off with an apparent groin injury late in the game. The England star gestured to United's bench that he was feeling discomfort in his right leg and left the field in the 81st minute.

Rashford has netted 28 goals in all competitions this season and has been the driving force behind United's charge this campaign.

United will be worried about the fitness of their star performer as they are currently in middle of a busy stretch of games, with the team fighting to finish in the league's top four and also still in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Victory took Erik ten Hag's men up to third and opens up a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Tottenham.

Only Jordan Pickford and some wayward United finishing prevented Everton from being on the end of a hiding even before the half-time whistle as their relegation fears worsened.

Sean Dyche's men remain outside the relegation zone only thanks to goal difference and could fall into the bottom three should other results go against them on Saturday.

Ten Hag bemoaned his side's reliance on Rashford for goals after the England international hit his 28th of the season in a 1-0 win over Brentford on Wednesday. But Rashford had a rare off day in front of goal before the injury.

Scott McTominay kept up his unlikely run of scoring for United. McTominay has five goals in his last five games, including back-to-back doubles for Scotland against Cyprus and Spain in recent European Championship qualifiers.

Handed license to attack from central midfield by manager Ten Hag, McTominay ran onto Jadon Sancho’s pass and slammed a finish inside the near post in the 36th minute.

That goal came during a dominant first half by United, with only the brilliance of Pickford keeping the hosts at bay. A mistake by Everton captain Seamus Coleman led to United’s second goal in the 71st minute. Rashford capitalised and sent a pass across for substitute Anthony Martial to convert.