Man United back on track after 'massive win' over Brentford

Marcus Rashford sent Manchester United back into the Premier League top four with the winner as the Red Devils beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday.

United had slipped to fifth after a run of three league games without a win and cup commitments that meant they had not registered a Premier League win since February.

Erik ten Hag's team were also eyeing revenge after a humiliating 4-0 defeat when the sides last met in August.

The team slipped further after losing 2-0 to Newcastle on Sunday but provided the response Ten Hag was looking for.

"We want to play as a machine and not make mistakes," said Ten Hag. "We made one mistake and thankfully they didn't benefit from it. This is a massive win."

"Very important win I would say," he added. "Of course, when you lose after the international break, you have to bounce back, so we did and I think it was a good performance as well.

"In the second half when we didn't get a second goal it was more of a battle, but then saw the determination, the passion and the desire that I missed on Sunday.

"I think this is the standards we have to bring in every game. It's not acceptable what we did on Sunday. We know that. This is not United, this is not the standards from United, so, yes, there were several things I was happy with."

Rashford started through the middle as Ten Hag's patience with Wout Weghorst finally ran out and that decision bore fruit when the England international was perfectly placed to side-foot home Marcel Sabitzer's knockdown for his 28th goal of the season.

This was only Brentford's second defeat in 17 top-flight matches and United's fourth win in 10 Premier League games - a result that propelled Ten Hag's team back into the Champions League places.

"You see the approach is changing from all the teams when you go to the end," Ten Hag said.

"The points are more expensive in the end (of the season) but that demands also a certain mentality and when you don't bring it on the pitch you get beaten in the Premier League."