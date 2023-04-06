West Ham v Newcastle ratings: Aguerd 4, Bowen 7; Joelinton 9, Wilson 8

Callum Wilson inflicted more pain on West Ham as Newcastle strengthened their bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League with a thumping 5-1 win at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

Wilson scored early in each half to take his goal tally to 12 in 13 meetings with the Hammers.

Joelinton also scored twice and Alexander Isak added another as West Ham fell apart after half-time and were booed off at the final whistle, with the team only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Newcastle remain third in the table, level on points with Manchester United but enjoy a superior goal difference over Erik ten Hag's side.

“Difficult game,” said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe. “I thought after the high of Sunday [beating Manchester United 2-0] this would be a tough test psychologically. We weren't at our best but we were clinical. We haven’t been like that for a while.

“The scoreline looks comfortable but it was a tight game.

“We set such high standards for ourselves that we want the team to play at the highest level. We were a bit sloppy at times. I'm delighted with the spirit and determination.”

West Ham manager David Moyes lamented the defensive errors his team made.

“I'm not sure the score is what it should have been, it was down to individual big mistakes,” he said. “We had done a lot of things which warranted goals before half-time, could have scored but we didn't.

“Overall there were things in the game I was pleased with, we had more attempts than the Southampton game but didn't defend well at all.”

