Newcastle v Manchester United player ratings: Guimaraes 9, Willock 7; De Gea 7, Rashford 4

Newcastle United jumped above Manchester United in the Premier League thanks to an impressive 2-0 win at St James' Park on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Joe Willock and substitute Callum Wilson earned Newcastle all three points which saw them leapfrog Erik ten Hag's side and move up to third place in the table.

It was the perfect result for Newcastle, who gained revenge for their defeat to the Red Devils by the same scoreline in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium in February.

The Magpies were full value for the win after dominating their opponents and should have scored more after having 22 attempts on goal. Man United managed one shot on target all afternoon.

Newcastle have not finished in the Premier League's top four since 2002-03 but that could be set to change after a standout win against one of their main rivals for European qualification.

Since seeing off Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford, Man United have been humiliated 7-0 by Liverpool and held at home by bottom club Southampton.

And the visitors never looked like coming away with anything in what was a lacklustre display on Tyneside and United are just one point ahead of fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, albeit with a game in hand on the London club.

Both sides are back in action on Wednesday, with Man United playing host to Brentford at Old Trafford, while Newcastle take on West Ham United at the London Stadium.

