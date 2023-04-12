Marcus Rashford ruled out of Man United's Europa League clash with Sevilla

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of Manchester United's Europa League quarter-final first leg with Sevilla after suffering a muscle injury that is likely to keep him out for "a few games", the club announced on Wednesday.

Rashford, 25, has scored 28 goals for Erik ten Hag's side this season. He limped out of the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

"Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury," United said in a statement.

"The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

"Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in."

Manager Ten Hag admitted Rashford's absence is a blow, adding that the player is disappointed.

"It's a setback and he's disappointed, but he's not totally broke because he will return quickly. He's started his rehab and that helps to get back soon," Ten Hag said ahead of Thursday's home game.

"Rashford will miss a few games ... We'll have to see it how it develops."

The Red Devils will be hoping Anthony Martial can step up in the England international's absence.

Ten Hag backed Martial and dismissed criticism of the 27-year-old forward, who has grabbed seven goals in 17 appearances this season and has spent much of the campaign on the sidelines due to injury.

Martial made three substitute appearances for United in their last three league games, scoring against Everton.

"I think he is ready to start. The front line did very well against Brentford and we picked the same against Everton," Ten Hag added.

"The advantage was we could bring Martial back slowly, giving him minutes, but I think already against Everton he was ready to start the game.

"The time he needs for a goal is less. When he's in the team, we play our best football and we have our best results as a team."

Midfielder Christian Eriksen also returned from a lengthy injury layoff as a substitute against Everton while United are expected to welcome Casemiro back into the squad for Thursday's clash after the Brazilian midfielder served a suspension.