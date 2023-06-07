Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits fifth and final offer for Manchester United, say reports

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted an improved fifth and final bid to purchase Manchester United, according to reports.

The BBC and Press Association reported that Sheikh Jassim's latest offer is the last one and that he is looking for a definitive answer by this Friday.

The Qatari offer is said to be for 100 per cent of the club and the reports stated that Sheikh Jassim is ready to walk away from the process after Friday.

United had announced in November that the board was exploring strategic alternatives for the future, with a full sale one option being considered.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos Group are the other main party looking to acquire the famous club. Current owners the Glazer family have apparently valued Manchester United at £6 billion.

Reports earlier suggested that Ratcliffe was ahead in the race to acquire the club, with the Ineos Group willing to take just the majority stakes and not the entire club.

Manchester United fans will be hoping for a quick resolution of the club's ownership as the team seem to have turned a corner this season.

Under new manager Erik ten Hag, United won the League Cup, finished third in the Premier League and fought valiantly in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

