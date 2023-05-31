Morocco star Bono is hero as Sevilla beat Roma 4-1 on penalties to win Europa League

Moroccan goalkeeper Bono and Argentine World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel were the heroes for Sevilla as they beat Roma on 4-1 penalties to win the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The victory at the Puskas Arena in Budapest made it a magnificent seven in the competition for the Spanish side, who first clinched the trophy back in 2006.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou, better known as Bono, saved penalties from Roma's Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez.

Montiel, who scored the winning penalty for Argentina against France in the World Cup final in Qatar slotted home the winning penalty at the second attempt after his first spot kick was saved but VAR ruled that it should be retaken for encroachment.

The game had ended 1-1 after extra time as a Mancini own goal in the 55th minute cancelled out Paulo Dybala's crisply taken opener ten minutes before half time.

Bono, who saved two penalties in Morocco's World Cup last-16 victory over Spain in Qatar, said after the Europa League win against Roma: "I've lived through many moments like this, I think you have to be very calm in moments like this. And your teammates, they make you calm, they give you security.

"This year there's been a lot of emotions, between the World Cup and everything, and today, sometimes your head goes and you aren't analysing exactly what happens, so you have to take things with normality."

By winning the Europa League, Sevilla now qualify for next season’s Champions League.

The defeat was Roma manager Jose Mourinho's first in a European final.

The Portuguese was set to become the most decorated European manager in history with six trophies as he had already won two Champions Leagues, a Uefa Cup, a Europa League and a Europa Conference League.

In a cagey start to the game, there were few openings as both sides began tentatively but the match came to life when Ivan Rakitic was dispossessed in his own half and, while Sevilla’s defence seemed to anticipate a foul being awarded, Mancini took advantage and his through ball allowed Dybala to slip the ball past Bono in the 35th minute.

Erik Lamela and Suso were brought on after the interval as Sevilla flew out of the traps, pinning back Roma in their own half. The pressure told in the 55th minute as Mancini turned into his own net as he sought to stop Lucas Ocampos from latching on to Jesus Navas’ whipped cross.

With a quarter of an hour left, Ocampos went over the Roma defender Roger Ibanez’s trailing leg and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot. He rescinded the penalty after a VAR check highlighted minimal contact.

It was then Roma’s turn to appeal for a penalty soon afterwards when the ball hit Fernando’s arm by his side. Taylor was unconvinced and then, not for the first time, headed to the Roma bench brandishing his yellow card.

While the names piled up in the official’s notebook, Roma almost had the last laugh but Andrea Belotti, on for Abraham, miscued a volley after a cute free-kick over the wall.

Fernando flashed wide as the match went to an additional 30 minutes, where both teams seemed reluctant to gamble.

Mourinho was booked for one of several confrontations with fourth official Michael Oliver but after little action, Chris Smalling almost won it at the death but his looping header in the 10th minute of time added on from a corner came back off the bar.

The shoot-out started with Ocampos and Lamela scoring either side of Bryan Cristante doing so for Roma but it was first blood to Sevilla when Mancini’s powerful effort came back off a diving Bono’s legs.

Ibanez then saw his kick tipped on to the post Bono and, while Patricio seemed to have given Roma a glimmer when tipping Montiel’s spot-kick on to the post, the Portuguese’s encroachment gave the La Liga player another chance he did not spurn.