Manchester United v Fulham ratings: De Gea 8, Fernandes 8; Tete 7, Lukic 6

Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United rally to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end their Premier League campaign on a high.

Read more Everton fight tooth and nail to ensure Premier League survival

United finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.

It was a momentous day for manager Erik ten Hag as he secured a third-place finish in his first season at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach has already led United to triumph in the League Cup and could add to that when his side face Manchester City in the FA Cup final next week.

"There is still one game to go so, and I am sure, that these players will give everything to beat Manchester City next week. So we need it from you as well," Erik ten Hag said at Old Trafford.

"Thank you for everything. I am sure we have a really good chance to take the cup back to Old Trafford."

The visitors could have gone two up in the 26th minute when Casemiro bundled over Tom Cairney in the box, but Aleksandar Mitrovic's spot kick was saved by David de Gea. It was the Serbian striker's fourth miss from the spot this season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva said his side did not deserve to lose the game.

"The game changed completely from that moment (penalty save),” Silva told the BBC.

"We should have reacted in a different way. It was a moment for us to show maturity and handle the game in a different way but we haven't done that.”

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.