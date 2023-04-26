Eddie Howe 'mindful' of hostile reception awaiting Anthony Gordon on Everton return

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he will consider fielding Anthony Gordon at former club Everton on Thursday as the Magpies continue their bid for Champions League qualification.

Gordon, 22, left Goodison Park for Newcastle in the January transfer window in acrimonious circumstances.

However, it has been far from smooth sailing for Gordon. The winger has had to wait for his chances at St James' Park and looked frustrated when substituted at Brentford earlier this month, having started just two games for his new club.

Asked about the hostile reception Gordon is likely to get, Howe said: "You don't want to have or do anything that impacts the team, which is the most important thing.

"This is something surrounding the game, but is not influencing the game in terms of tactical preparation. There is nothing I can do to change that. It's something we need to be mindful of, but I'm not too sure – other than concentrating on how we play – what we can do."

Gordon has insisted the situation surrounding his departure was "misconstrued". But Howe said he has to play the game rather than the occasion.

Jacob Murphy celebrates after scoring Newcastle United's opening goal in their 6-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on Sunday, Aprl 23, 2023. EPA

The manager added: "It's staying very present and not thinking too much, just play the game - which is easier said than done in that environment where probably all eyes will be, he'll feel, focused on him.

"I don't want it to become a big talking point in the game.

"For me, it's not important. It's important for Anthony and it's important that he comes through the game in a good way, but what's important is that the team functions and we show our best selves."

Howe added it was vital complacency did not set in among his side following their 6-1 thrashing of Spurs on Sunday.

"It's hugely important that we don't settle, that after a victory like we had on Sunday, we don't sit back and relax with that," he explained.

"That is the wrong emotion. We have to use the confidence we have from the game, the way we played, the manner of the performance and use it to fuel us even more to try and recreate those moments again."