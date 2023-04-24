Newcastle dominate XI after crushing Tottenham: Premier League and FA Cup team of the week

It was a memorable weekend of football in England – whether it was for the right or wrong reasons would depend on your loyalties.

Arsenal's attempts to end a 19-year wait for the Premier League title took another setback after being held to a 3-3 draw by bottom side Southampton on Friday night, although it could have been worse having trailed 3-1 with just a few minutes remaining.

Second-placed Manchester City were not immediately available to capitalise on the Gunners' latest slip as Pep Guardiola's side were focused on FA Cup duties, and the lived up to all expectations with a comfortable 3-0 win over second-tier Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.

Saturday's Premier League action began at Craven Cottage, where Fulham claimed a second-straight win by beating struggling Leeds United 2-1. Brentford and Aston Villa (1-1), and Crystal Palace and Everton (0-0) then played out draws, while Leicester City claimed a vital 2-1 win against Wolves to climb out of the bottom three on goal difference.

The late game on Saturday saw Liverpool battle past Nottingham Forest 3-2 at Anfield to keep alive their fading top-four hopes.

The goals then flew in on Sunday as West Ham's revival continued at pace with a 4-0 win at in-form Bournemouth, and Newcastle delivered the result of the weekend with a 6-1 demolition of Tottenham after racing into a 5-0 lead in the first 21 minutes.

City then discovered their FA Cup final opponents would be rivals Manchester United after Erik ten Hag's side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties after 120 minutes of goalless, yet absorbing, football.

