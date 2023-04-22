Arsenal v Southampton ratings: Saka 8, Ramsdale 6; Caleta-Car 8, Walcott 7

Arsenal’s Premier League title tilt stuttered yet again even after they came from behind to score two late goals and earn a battling point against bottom club Southampton.

Bukayo Saka’s last-minute equaliser earned the hosts a thrilling 3-3 draw that still hands the impetus to rivals Manchester City ahead of their clash at the Etihad Stadium next week.

READ MORE Live sport: Fulham v Leeds team news and reaction as Arsenal draw with Southampton

Saints had looked on course for a shock win to move off the bottom of the table after Carlos Alcaraz opened the scoring inside a minute and then teed up former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott to double the lead.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled a goal back, but the hosts looked down and out when substitute Duje Caleta-Car headed home in the second half.

However, captain Martin Odegaard bent home a fine strike with two minutes to go before Saka turned in the late leveller before substitute Leandro Trossard rattled the crossbar in stoppage time.

The result leaves Arsenal five points clear of City at the summit, but they have now played two more games than their rivals, whom they meet on Wednesday.