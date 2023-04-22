Live sport: Premier League reaction as Arsenal draw with Southampton

<div><div><h2><strong>Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta ‘can’t wait’ for title showdown with Manchester City</strong></h2></div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/4/22/9c3158b5-6c48-4d30-b0e2-14149fd16f12.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on during his team's home draw against Southampton. Getty Images</figcaption></figure><div></div><div>Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players they need to beat Manchester City if they are to win the Premier League title.</div><p>The top two meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, with Arsenal five points clear having played two more games than Pep Guardiola’s side.</p><p>Arsenal have not won at City since 2015, but Arteta believes they need to change their recent fortunes if they are to lift the Premier League trophy for the first time in 19 years.</p><p>“I cannot wait,” he said when asked about the trip to face the team with whom he won two league titles as Guardiola’s assistant.</p><p>“These are the games you want to play. When everything is at stake you have to go there to win. The game will be prepared to that, that is for sure.”</p><p><em>- Press Association</em></p></div><div>\n<div class="csptesti1682149523554787731" style="display: none;"></div></div>