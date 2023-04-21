Stefanos Tsitsipas surges into Barcelona Open semi-finals

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open after a straight-sets win over Alex de Minaur on Friday.

READ MORE Rafael Nadal serious doubt for French Open after pulling out of Madrid Masters

Tsitsipas claimed the lone break of the opening set and then reeled off five straight games in the second as he won 6-4, 6-2 – making it nine wins from nine matches against Australia's De Minaur.

The Greek world No 5 will play Lorenzo Musetti of Italy on Saturday as he bids to reach the Barcelona final for a third time, after losing to Rafael Nadal in both 2018 and 2021.

Tsitsipas remains on course to take on top seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the final, with the defending champion taking on countryman Alejandro Davidovich Fokina later on Friday.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo takes on Dan Evans of Britain in the other last-eight match.

“I would say that my shots were heavy,” Tsitsipas said. “I was able to control most of them and navigate him around the court on both my forehand and backhand. My patience was there. I knew that was the foundation of the match.

“I am satisfied with my return game, especially towards the end. I found myself in a very good position to press early on and look for the forehand and use my backhand when necessary as well.”

Musetti, meanwhile, sealed his last-four spot after countryman Jannik Sinner had to withdraw due to illness.

“Sad to have to withdraw from my match today in Barcelona,” tweeted Sinner, who beat Musetti in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last week.

“I've been feeling unwell for a few days now. Today the sickness got worse and I'm not able to play. I'll take some time to rest and recover.”