Fulham v Leeds ratings: Willian 8, Pereira 7; Meslier 4, McKennie 5

Leeds United's woeful week was compounded by a 2-1 defeat at Fulham on Saturday that leaves them still perilously poised just above the Premier League relegation zone.

Second-half goals from Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira lifted Fulham up to ninth to keep Marco Silva's men in the hunt for European football.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha was credited with an own goal following a goalmouth scramble.

By contrast, Leeds had shipped 11 goals in losing their two previous games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool and there was little sign of a revival despite a more competitive scoreline.

Leeds remain two points above the drop zone, but have played a game more than the three sides directly below them.