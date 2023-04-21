Cristian Stellini says Fabio Paratici Spurs exit 'not a shock but still a tough moment'

Caretaker Tottenham Hotspur manager Cristian Stellini has admitted the exit of Fabio Paratici was “a tough moment” for the club.

Paratici left his role as managing director of football on Friday after his appeal against a 30-month ban was rejected.

The Italian had been banned by football's world governing body Fifa over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus.

“It's been a couple of weeks that Fabio was not here. So, it's not a shock, we are well prepared,” said Stellini, ahead of Spurs vital Premier League match against Newcastle United on Saturday.

“This has not affected preparations because Fabio was far from here for a couple of weeks, so nothing changes in this situation.

“But humanly we're very close to Fabio, all of us. It was a tough period for him and now the final result is very sad for everyone, for him and his family.

“Humanly we're very close to him. The club made a statement and this is all that I can say. It's a tough moment so I want to be close humanly with him. All my heart is with him but it's a tough moment so you can understand this period is tough.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will now take on the task of appointing Spurs' new manager and finding a replacement for Paratici.

Stellini is currently in temporary charge after Antonio Conte, who Paratici was instrumental in appointing as manager, left the North London club in March.

“This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football - we wish him well,” Levy said in a statement.

The turmoil off the pitch has overshadowed what is a crucial weekend in Tottenham's season as they take on fourth-place Newcastle at St James' Park.

The Magpies and three points ahead of Spurs who are fifth but Eddie Howe's side also have a game in hand on their rivals.

Last week saw Tottenham fall to a disastrous 3-2 home defeat to struggling Bournemouth that severely dented their top-four hopes.

Newcastle were also beaten, 3-0 at Aston Villa, meaning Spurs at least remain within touching distance.

But Aston Villa and Brighton, in sixth and seventh respectively, are breathing down the neck of Stellini's side, who face Manchester United and Liverpool over a crunch seven-day period.

And they first take on a Newcastle side that have lost just once on home turf all season, conceding just nine goals in 14 games.

“It's an important week because after this week we don't have many chances to change. This is a week in which if we want to change something we have to play well and get points,” Stellini said.

“We had one week to recharge after the last game, we had a good week and we're well prepared to play this game.

“It'll be tough because it's never easy in the Premier League. This is one of the worst stadiums to play in for the atmosphere's power, but we have a good squad and I believe in the players.”