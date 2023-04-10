Premier League team of the week: Haaland leads attack as title race takes a new turn

The title race and the battle to avoid relegation took new turns this past weekend after another dramatic round of Premier League fixtures.

Following Manchester City's comfortable 4-1 win at bottom side Southampton on Saturday evening, Arsenal were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Liverpool 24 hours later, which places the destiny of the trophy in City's hands.

Defending champions City now trail Arsenal by six points with a game in hand, while Pep Guardiola's side host the Gunners later this month. If either side wins the remainder of their games, they will win the title.

The weekend began with Manchester United claiming a 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford, before Newcastle United continued their top-four push with a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Tottenham rode their luck to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1, Chelsea's first game in Frank Lampard's second, albeit interim, spell ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves, and Bournemouth and West Ham each produced 1-0 away wins against Leicester City and Fulham respectively.

Prior to the Anfield thriller, Sunday got underway with Crystal Palace thrashing Leeds United 5-1 at Elland Road.

