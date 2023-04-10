Premier League team of the week: Haaland leads attack as title race takes a new turn

Manchester City's 4-1 win at Southampton closes the gap on leaders Arsenal, who drew at Liverpool

Erling Haaland, centre, scored twice for Manchester City against Southampton to take his tally to 30 Premier League goals. AP
Jon Turner
Apr 10, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The title race and the battle to avoid relegation took new turns this past weekend after another dramatic round of Premier League fixtures.

READ MORE
Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (L) celebrates scoring the team's second goal with Arsenal's English midfielder Bukayo Saka during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 9, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /
Premier League talking points: Arsenal or Man City - who holds the title race advantage?

Following Manchester City's comfortable 4-1 win at bottom side Southampton on Saturday evening, Arsenal were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw by Liverpool 24 hours later, which places the destiny of the trophy in City's hands.

Defending champions City now trail Arsenal by six points with a game in hand, while Pep Guardiola's side host the Gunners later this month. If either side wins the remainder of their games, they will win the title.

The weekend began with Manchester United claiming a 2-0 victory over Everton at Old Trafford, before Newcastle United continued their top-four push with a 2-1 win at Brentford.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Tottenham rode their luck to beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1, Chelsea's first game in Frank Lampard's second, albeit interim, spell ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wolves, and Bournemouth and West Ham each produced 1-0 away wins against Leicester City and Fulham respectively.

Prior to the Anfield thriller, Sunday got underway with Crystal Palace thrashing Leeds United 5-1 at Elland Road.

With another Premier League round in the books, check out Jon Turner's team of the week below. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK: GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal). Delivered a big-game performance when his team needed him most as the England goalkeeper produced three sensational saves, including two at the death, to earn Arsenal a point at Liverpool in a game-of-the-season contender. Reuters

PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM OF THE WEEK: GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal). Delivered a big-game performance when his team needed him most as the England goalkeeper produced three sensational saves, including two at the death, to earn Arsenal a point at Liverpool in a game-of-the-season contender. Reuters

Updated: April 10, 2023, 10:37 AM
Editor's picks
More from the national