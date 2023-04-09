Arsenal squander golden chance at Anfield as Firmino saves day for Liverpool

Arsenal's wait for a Premier League win at Anfield continues as Roberto Firmino secured a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

The Gunners looked set to take a giant step towards the Premier League title and register their first league win at the famous venue since 2012. However, Jurgen Klopp's team staged a great fightback as Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to give Manchester City fresh hope of retaining the Premier League title.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus appeared to have Arsenal cruising towards an eighth consecutive league win.

But Mohamed Salah pulled a goal back before half-time to spark a Liverpool fightback. Salah missed a second-half penalty before Firmino headed in the equaliser three minutes from time.

Klopp's men then missed a series of chances to complete the comeback as Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale salvaged a point for his side.

After the match, Ramsdale told Sky Sports: "I thought we were excellent. For 50-60 minutes we were very good but we got unlocked by two goals. Now we have to go back in and build again. One point is a lot better than none.

"The manager will say that [to focus on the good aspects]. He’s hugely positive. We’ll digest it in the next few days."

Mikel Arteta's men edge six points ahead of City at the top of the table, but the defending champions have a game in hand and host the Gunners in a potential title decider later this month.

It was the fifth straight match without a win for Liverpool across competitions, but if felt like a victory.

Expand Autoplay Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores the equaliser against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, April 9, 2023. Reuters

Salah returned to Liverpool's team, having been dropped as one of six changes for the midweek draw at Chelsea.

Despite shaking things up, Liverpool's now trademark lax defending allowed the visitors to open the scoring after just eight minutes.

Bukayo Saka ran at the defence, the ball bounced kindly off Virgil Van Dijk to Martinelli and Andy Robertson was not able to make a challenge as the forward rolled the ball into the net.

Robertson was being given a tough time by Saka but the Scotland captain's next problem was with Jesus, who was allowed to jump unchallenged to head home Martinelli's 28th-minute cross.

Liverpool looked far from threatening until they scored in the 42nd minute against the run of play.

Curtis Jones and Robertson combined down the left with Salah poking home from close range at the far post.

Seven minutes into the second half, Rob Holding fouled Diogo Jota at a corner breakdown but Salah pushed his penalty wide of the goalkeeper's right-hand post.

It was the Egyptian's second successive failure from the spot, having missed with an equaliser attempt at Bournemouth last month.

As the match wore on, Arsenal started to come under increasing pressure and eventually conceded an equaliser in the 87th minute as substitute Firmino nodded home Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

Just to add to the drama, there was a bizarre incident when Liverpool left-back Robertson was seemingly struck on the face by assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis just after the half-time whistle.

The Scotland captain approached the linesman who then seemed to throw up his arm as a reflex. Robertson was then shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney as he furiously protested.

The alleged elbowing of Robertson will now be investigated by the authorities.

"PGMOL is aware of an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at half-time during the Liverpool v Arsenal fixture at Anfield," Professional Game Match Officials Limited said in a statement.

"We will review the matter in full once the game has concluded."