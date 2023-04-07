Klopp wants Liverpool to 'show a reaction' against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to see a reaction from his underperforming players against Arsenal on Sunday after a string of below par performances.

Liverpool's goalless draw at Chelsea in midweek came on the back of a run of poor performances. The Reds have slipped to eighth in the league after Tuesday's draw, with 43 points after 28 games - 10 points outside the top four.

The result at Stamford Bridge was a fourth straight game in all competitions without a victory for Klopp's side. However, they have an excellent record at home in the league this season with Leeds United the only team to beat them at Anfield.

Klopp wants his players to quickly get back on track.

"This (Chelsea) game has gone and now we have another chance. We will give it a proper try and we will need Anfield," Klopp said on Friday.

"We're at home and we still have to show a reaction and an improvement."

A much-changed Liverpool side drew at Stamford Bridge after defeats at Bournemouth and Manchester City.

"We have to change, we have to find a basis we can build on," said Klopp, whose side hammered Manchester United 7-0 in their last home game in early March.

Chelsea's Reece James after scoring a goal that is later disallowed in the 0-0 Premier League draw with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on April 4, 2023.

"First step: intensity, desire, passion. Good at Chelsea, really, that was good. The rest, not so much. But it's fine - let's go from there."

Klopp said Arsenal are a good example of what can happen when a club practices patience.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are looking to move a step closer to capturing what would be their first Premier League title since 2004.

“I know people are always asking for time for managers. I really think Mikel deserved each minute he got there when it was not going perfectly well,” Klopp added.

“In the beginning, maybe the steps were not big enough for some people and stuff like this and now they are [in first place]."

Arteta took charge of Arsenal late in 2019 and guided the team to back-to-back eighth-place finishes before finishing fifth last term.

This season, the Gunners hold an eight-point lead over City.

“Mikel is building this team for a few years now. Obviously the outcome is pretty impressive,” said Klopp, who in his seventh season is currently the league's longest-serving manager. "The way they play is fun to watch. It’s super lively, really good football, top players on the pitch, good match plans."