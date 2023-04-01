Gabriel Jesus brace powers Arsenal's title charge

Arsenal reestablished their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League as Gabriel Jesus's first goals since October inspired a crushing 4-1 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side had seen their advantage cut down to five points after Manchester City's 4-1 win against Liverpool earlier in the day.

But the Gunners marched ahead at the Emirates Stadium as they cruised to a seventh successive league victory.

Jesus converted a first-half penalty for his first goal since October 1 to give Arsenal the lead, and then made it 3-0 with a simple finish from close range in the 55th. Making just his second start since surgery on the knee injury he suffered at last year's Qatar World Cup, Jesus underlined the importance of his return to fitness as the title race approaches its climax.

Ben White doubled Arsenal's advantage early in the second half. Rasmus Kristensen got one back for Leeds, but Granit Xhaka's late header capped yet another ruthless Arsenal performance.

Expand Autoplay Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 1, 2023. AFP

Jesus began the season in stunning fashion for Arsenal with a flurry of goals and assists and his return to the first team after being injured at the Qatar World Cup is perfectly timed.

"Everyone is playing so well. It is easy to come back. The most important thing is that everyone that has come in has played good," Jesus said.

Meanwhile, Marcus Tavernier and Dominick Solanke were both on target as Bournemouth earned a vital 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday to breathe life into the club's fight for Premier League survival.

Solanke bundled home in the 79th minute to seal a remarkable comeback that lifted Bournemouth out of the relegation zone and dealt a blow to Fulham's hopes of playing in Europe next season.

Also, Roy Hodgson's second stint as Crystal Palace manager began with a 2-1 win over Leicester City, as the London side registered their first victory in 2023 thanks to a late winner from Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis MacAllister fired home a 90th-minute penalty to snatch a 3-3 draw for his side against Brentford in a thrilling climax.