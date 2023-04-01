Man City overcome Haaland absence to thrash Liverpool

Manchester City did not let the absence of star striker Erling Haaland affect them as they kept the Premier League title race alive by coming from behind to thrash Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish moved the defending champions to within five points of table toppers Arsenal.

The heavy defeat leaves Jurgen Klopp's team still seven points adrift of the top four and down in sixth.

A groin injury meant Haaland was watching on from the stands alongside his father and former City midfielder Alfie at the Etihad Stadium. And he would have liked what he saw.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early for the Reds before City took complete control of the match.

De Bruyne, Mahrez and Grealish combined to open up the Liverpool defence and Alvarez was left with the simple task of slotting in his 13th goal of the season.

It took just 53 seconds in the second half for City to edge in front. Alvarez was the driving force this time as his cross-field pass freed Mahrez to race into open space behind the Liverpool defence. The Algerian's cross was perfectly weighted to cut out Alisson for De Bruyne to tap into an unguarded net.

Liverpool's defending for the third summed up a miserable season for Klopp's team.

Alvarez was afforded time inside the box by Fabinho to pick out a shot and, when his effort was blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gundogan also had the space to take a touch before firing into the top corner.

Grealish was the standout player and capped a great day with City's fourth.

City's movement off the ball was again too good for the Liverpool defence as Grealish and De Bruyne exchanged a one-two before the Premier League's most expensive player of all time side-footed into the far corner.

The game represented one of the biggest remaining tests in City's league campaign. And they passed it with flying colours.

Klopp's team have now lost three straight games since routing Manchester United 7-0 last month.